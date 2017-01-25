Bulgaria ends 2016 with budget surplus of 1.6 pct/gdp

SOFIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has ended 2016 with a fiscal surplus of 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, compared to a budget shortfall of 2.8 percent in 2015, the outgoing centre-right government said on Wednesday.

The windfall is the Balkan country's first since 2008 when the global financial crisis hit.

Sofia had targeted a 2.0 percent deficit for 2016, but delays in administering EU-backed projects have lowered capital spending while economic growth has exceeded forecasts.

Bulgaria is targeting a deficit of 1.4 percent of GDP this year in a budget that projects higher revenues and spending. However, analysts have cautioned that the prospect of parliamentary elections in the spring will increase fiscal uncertainty in 2017. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)