Bulgaria's budget deficit jumps 80 percent year on year in January
March 1, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Bulgaria's budget deficit jumps 80 percent year on year in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Revenues drop 5.9 pct y/y, spending up 5.8 pct

* Bulgaria under pressure to ease tight fiscal stance

* Interim government to maintain fiscal stability

SOFIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s budget deficit jumped 80 percent in January from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The fiscal deficit stood at 536.5 million levs ($358.6 million) in January from 298 million levs in the same month a year ago, mainly due to weaker revenues, higher debt payments and higher contribution to the European Union budget.

The centre-right government, which resigned on Feb 20 following nationwide protests over high utility bills and low living standards, aimed to run a deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013, from 0.5 percent in 2012.

