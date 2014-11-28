Bulgaria's Jan-Oct fiscal deficit up four times y/y

SOFIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s fiscal deficit at the end of October was four times the size it was at the same time last year, with revenue falling short of expectations, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The budget deficit was 1.76 billion levs ($1.12 billion), which was up from 443 million levs in the same period last year.

At the end of September, the shortfall exceeded the initial full-year target of 1.47 billion levs or 1.8 percent of gross domestic product.

The centre-right coalition that took office last month more than doubled the fiscal target for this year and approved the raising of 4.5 billion levs in new debt to cover the gap and provide funds to prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank.

According to the finance ministry’s 2015 budget draft, Bulgaria will target a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product next year against this year’s 3.7 percent shortfall.

Bulgaria plans to sell 800 million euros ($1 billion) in treasury bills in early December. The Balkan country will auction 400 million euros in one-year treasury bills on Dec. 1 and sell another 400 million in nine-month bills two days later.

Bulgaria’s total revenues in the first ten months of the year were 24 billion levs, a rise of 1.1 percent on last year. Spending rose 6.5 percent to 25.8 billion levs.

Fiscal reserves, which Bulgaria needs to support its currency peg, stood at 8.7 billion levs at the end of October.

Political instability, a freeze on EU aid funds and the banking crisis have put off foreign investors and hit business activity in the Balkan country. (1 US dollar = 1.5719 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tom Heneghan)