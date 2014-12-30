Bulgaria on track for budget gap of 3.7 pct/GDP in 2014

SOFIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s fiscal deficit at the end of November was three times bigger than the same period a year ago, and the full year shortfall is expected to reach 3.7 percent of economic output, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The budget deficit was 1.6 billion levs ($995 million) in the first 10 months, up from 572 million levs in the same period last year, mainly due to increased spending on EU-funded programmes, the ministry said.

The centre-right coalition that took office in November more than doubled the fiscal target for this year and approved the raising of 4.5 billion levs in new debt to cover the gap and provide funds to prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank.

“Preliminary forecasts show that the fiscal deficit at the end of the year will be around 3 billion levs or 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the revised budget target,” the ministry said in a statement.

Political instability, a freeze on EU aid funds and the banking crisis have put off foreign investors and hit business.

Bulgaria, the EU’s poorest country but also its least indebted state, aims to cut the shortfall to 3 percent of GDP next year, according to the 2015 budget law, and gradually reduce it to 2 percent by 2017.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has already managed to restore some of EU inflows, but has yet to win investors’ trust.

Total revenues in the first 11 months of the year were 26.7 billion levs, a rise of 1.6 percent on last year. Spending rose 5.4 percent to 28.3 billion levs.

Fiscal reserves, which Bulgaria needs to support its currency peg to the euro, stood at 8.8 billion levs at the end of November. ($1 = 1.6074 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)