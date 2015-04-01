Bulgaria expects small fiscal surplus for Q1

SOFIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported a smaller fiscal deficit for the first two months of 2015, mainly due to higher tax revenues, and said it expects to post a small surplus for the first quarter.

That would put the Balkan country on track to meet its 3 percent of GDP target this year.

The European Union’s poorest member ended 2014 with a fiscal shortfall worth 3.7 percent of gross domestic product, partly due to political instability and the collapse of the country’s fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank.

At the end of February the fiscal deficit stood at 106 million levs ($58.2 million), or 0.1 percent of GDP, the finance ministry said, compared with a fiscal shortfall of 0.8 percent of GDP for the same period a year ago. The ministry, in a statement with the data, forecast a surplus of 0.3 percent of GDP for January-March.

Government revenue in the first two months rose 13.3 percent to 4.8 billion levs compared with the same period last year, while spending dropped 0.5 percent to 4.9 billion levs, data showed. Tax revenues surged 18.4 percent in January-February from a year earlier.

The fiscal reserves the country is obliged to keep as part of its currency regime pegging the lev to the euro stood at 7.9 billion levs at the end of February, compared with 7.1 billion a month earlier.

Sofia must keep fiscal policy tight to protect the currency peg. The peg means the country has to track euro zone interest rates, leaving fiscal policy as the key tool for influencing the economy.

The government expects the Bulgarian economy to grow 0.8 percent this year, down from a 1.7 percent expansion in 2014. ($1 = 1.7476 lev) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)