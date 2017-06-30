SOFIA, June 30 Bulgaria expects a fiscal surplus
of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in the first half of
the year, compared with a surplus of 3.4 percent in the same
period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said tax revenues in the first six months were
expected to be higher than in the same period a year, but the
surplus would be lower due to a high base last year when the
European Union made big payments on EU-backed projects.
The Balkan country ran a budget surplus of 1.7 percent of
GDP in the first five months of the year, putting it in line
with government projections that the country is likely to end
the year with a smaller deficit than the targeted 1.4 percent.
Bulgaria ended 2016 with a surplus of 1.6 percent after
initially targeting a deficit of 2.0 percent, mainly due to
delays in administering EU-backed projects, which reduced
capital spending, while economic growth exceeded forecasts.
Government revenue at the end of May was 14.7 billion levs,
down from 14.9 billion a year ago mainly due to a drop in EU aid
funds. Spending rose to 13 billion levs from 12 billion a year
ago due to higher payments for pensions and social security
contributions for public servants.
Fiscal reserves held under a currency regime pegging the lev
to the euro stood at 12.8 billion levs at the end of May.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)