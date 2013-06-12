FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria parliament appoints new head of bank supervision
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2013 / 9:18 AM / in 4 years

Bulgaria parliament appoints new head of bank supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Remove name duplicate)

SOFIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s parliament overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday to appoint a long-standing central bank official as new deputy governor in charge of banking supervision.

Tsvetan Gunev, 54 who has specialised in central bank operations in the United States, is little known to the public, but respected in the banking community, being the head of the bank’s surveillance unit for credit institutions since 2007.

Gunev will replace Rumen Simeonov whose six- year term expires on June 15.

Over 80 percent of the 30 commercial banks operating in Bulgaria are foreign-owned, mainly from the European Union, with total asses of 82,5 billion levs ($56.00 billion). ($1 = 1.4733 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
