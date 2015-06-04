UPDATE 1-Bulgaria central bank accuses lawmakers of pressure tactics

(Recasts with central bank statement, adds details, background)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank on Thursday rejected a statement over a supposed resignation date for its governor as an attempt by lawmakers to exert pressure on the institution, the latest in a series of clashes between the central bank and parliament.

The head of the Balkan country’s parliamentary budget commission Menda Stoyanova told local media that Governor Ivan Iskrov had promised to step down on June 19. She joked she would “beat up” Iskrov if he did not do so, as he had promised to resign several times since a banking crisis erupted last year.

Bulgaria is struggling to restore trust in its financial system and the central bank following the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), the country’s fourth largest lender, in murky circumstances last year.

The ruling GERB party has proposed Dimitar Radev, senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, to take over the central bank post and Stoyanova, a senior GERB member, has said she hoped parliament would choose a new governor in early July.

”With him we have agreed the date of June 19“,” she said. “On the 19th, if he has not tendered his resignation, I will personally go to beat him up,” she added.

Iskrov has repeatedly said he was prepared to resign once parliament agreed on his successor, and last year accused lawmakers of using the central bank as a “political toy” as the crisis unfolded in the run up to elections.

“No-one has been granted the right to speak on behalf of the governor of the Bulgarian National Bank,” the central bank said in a statement.

“We hope that the extraordinary vigour and aggression of the politicians will transform into actions that are useful and constructive for society,” the statement added.

The country’s banking association has urged parliament to appoint a new governor quickly to allow the proper preparation for pending health checks of the country’s lenders in the first quarter of 2016.

Corpbank collapsed following a week-long run on deposits last June, and a subsequent independent audit pointed to major failings in the way the lender was run.

The deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision has been investigated by prosecutors for possible abuse of office. Parliament dismissed him as the investigation went on, but struggled to agree on a successor.

Iskrov’s second six-year mandate expires in early October. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra)