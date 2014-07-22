FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria central bank head says ready to step down
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria central bank head says ready to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he was ready to step down provided the current parliament appointed a successor.

In a letter to parliament published on the central bank’s website, he said he would not let the bank be used as a political “toy” ahead of an October election, after the institution was attacked for its handling of a banking crisis. Parliament is due to be dissolved in early August.

Iskrov blamed a lack of political consensus for derailing the planned reopening of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on July 21, after the country’s fourth largest lender shut down following a run on deposits.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.