Bulgaria central bank head says ready to step down

SOFIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov said on Tuesday he was ready to step down provided the current parliament appointed a successor.

In a letter to parliament published on the central bank’s website, he said he would not let the bank be used as a political “toy” ahead of an October election, after the institution was attacked for its handling of a banking crisis. Parliament is due to be dissolved in early August.

Iskrov blamed a lack of political consensus for derailing the planned reopening of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) on July 21, after the country’s fourth largest lender shut down following a run on deposits.