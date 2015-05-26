FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria ruling party nominates IMF expert for central bank head
May 26, 2015 / 4:17 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria ruling party nominates IMF expert for central bank head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* GERB party to seek wide support for nomination

* Says new governor may be chosen in a month

SOFIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s ruling GERB party has nominated Dimitar Radev, a senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, to take over as new governor of the central bank, following the collapse of the country’s fourth largest lender last year.

Politicians and experts have called on current central bank governor, Ivan Iskrov, to resign after the fallout of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last June triggered the country’s biggest banking crisis since 1990s and raised concerns over the quality of banking supervision.

Menda Stoyanova, head of the parliamentary budget commission, presented Radev, 59, who was a deputy finance minister in the 1990s in charge of the budget, to the junior coalition partner, the Reformist Bloc, on Tuesday.

“We are looking for wide support to choose a new central bank governor, because this will grant him political stability to carry out reforms and restore confidence in the central bank,” Stoyanova told reporters.

“If our coalition partners and the opposition back this nominated candidate, the new central bank governor can be chosen in a month,” she said.

Iskrov, whose second 6-year mandate expires in October, has said several times he was ready to step down if politicians agree on a candidate to replace him. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

