SOFIA, June 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s deputy central bank governor Tsvetan Gounev, in change of banking supervision, has taken a leave of absence after the prosecutors opened a pre-trial investigation against him, the central bank said in a statement.

Prosecutors have not disclosed why Gounev is being investigated. A spokeswoman for Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor declined to comment. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)