UPDATE 1-Bulgarian parliament votes to dismiss deputy central bank governor after bank runs
January 21, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bulgarian parliament votes to dismiss deputy central bank governor after bank runs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s parliament voted on Wednesday to dismiss the central bank’s deputy governor over the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last year.

Corpbank was hit by a bank run in June, triggering the country’s worst financial crisis since the 1990s.

In June, Tsvetan Gounev, deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision, voluntarily took leave of absence after prosecutors opened an investigation against him.

All 108 deputies present voted to back the motion, introduced by the ruling centre-right GERB party.

The parliament said that Gounev “did not impose the required supervision measures on the bank and did not establish violations in its operation”. He also “had relations with the bank’s owners, which did not correspond to his supervisory position.”

Gounev was not immediately available to comment.

His successor will be proposed by central bank’s governor Ivan Iskrov. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

