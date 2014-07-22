FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-Bulgarian central bank governor ready to step down
July 22, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Bulgarian central bank governor ready to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank governor Ivan Iskrov is ready to step down if parliament agrees to appoint a successor, a spokesman for the bank said, adding Iskrov has submitted a letter with this proposal to lawmakers.

In his letter, Iskrov said that he did not want the central bank to be subject to political attacks prior to an election due to be held in October, the spokesman said.

Boiko Borisov, leader of the opposition centre-right GERB party, has demanded Iskrov’s resignation, saying the governor has to take responsibility for a crisis that hit Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) in June.

Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and John Stonestreet

