Bulgaria may have new central bank governor by end-April-finmin
March 27, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria may have new central bank governor by end-April-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government is in talks with several people to replace Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov and could choose a candidate by the end of April, state news agency BTA reported on Friday, quoting the finance minister.

“Consultations are ongoing with several candidates for central bank governor to replace Ivan Iskrov,” BTA quoted Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov as saying. “We hope that by the end of next month there will be a solution.”

Bulgarian politicians have urged Iskrov to resign following the collapse of the Balkan country’s fourth-largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank last year, which also raised concerns over the quality of banking supervision.

Iskrov has said several times he was ready to step down if politicians can agree on a candidate to replace him. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)

