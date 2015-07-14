FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria appoints Dimitar Radev as central bank head
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria appoints Dimitar Radev as central bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 14 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian parliament appointed a new central bank governor on Tuesday to boost confidence in the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last year and shield the lenders from the debt crisis in Greece.

Dimitar Radev, a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, succeeds Ivan Iskrov on the top post as of Wednesday. Iskrov tendered his resignation in June, a year after the collapse of Corpbank.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Radu Marinas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.