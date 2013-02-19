FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech minister: revoking CEZ licence in Bulgaria is alarming
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 5 years

Czech minister: revoking CEZ licence in Bulgaria is alarming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The move by Bulgaria to revoke Czech power group CEZ transmission and distribution licence is alarming, news agency CTK quoted Czech Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba as saying.

Bulgaria’s prime minister said earlier on Tuesday CEZ’s licence would be revoked after nationwide protests against rising power prices.

“The situation for us is, of course, very alarming mainly from the point of view that Bulgaria, as a member of European Union, is proceeding in an entirely unprecedented way,” the agency quoted Kuba as saying.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.