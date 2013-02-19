FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM says CEZ problems in Bulgaria politicised
February 19, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 5 years ago

Czech PM says CEZ problems in Bulgaria politicised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday a move by Bulgaria to revoke Czech electricity company CEZ’s licence was highly politicised and he wanted to hear reasons for such a step.

Bulgaria’s prime minister said earlier on Tuesday CEZ’s licence would be revoked after nationwide protests against rising power prices.

“I perceive the whole problem as strongly politicised because of upcoming parliamentary elections,” Necas said in a statement.

“I will speak with the general director of CEZ about the present situation, and I will want to hear from Bulgarian representatives reasons that led to such an unprecedented step.”

