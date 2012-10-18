Bulgaria to start sale of stakes in 2 CEZ power distributors

SOFIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government will start the sale of 33 percent stakes in two domestic power distribution companies controlled by Czech power utility CEZ on Oct. 29, the privatisation agency said on Thursday.

The sale will help the European Union’s poorest member provide much needed funds to back its plans to increase state pensions next year.

It hopes to raise over 100 million levs ($67.1 million) from the sale, which will be carried out on the Sofia bourse, an official familiar with the process said.

The Balkan country will offer 63,624 shares of CEZ Power Distribution Bulgaria and 1,650 shares of CEZ Electro Bulgaria, the agency said in a statement.

CEZ’s Bulgarian companies supply electricity to over 1.9 million clients in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria, and their combined assets amounted to 938 million levs at the end of 2011.

Earlier this month, Bulgaria sold 33 percent stakes in two other power distribution companies owned by Czech power firm Energo Pro in a public share offering on the Sofia bourse to raise 67.6 million levs, and the majority owner bought the bulk.

Officials at CEZ’s Bulgarian units declined to say whether CEZ would participate as a potential buyer in the pending sale.

Last December, the Balkan state also sold its 33 percent stakes in Austrian power utility EVN’s two Bulgarian units for a total of 93 million levs. ($1 = 1.4906 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jane Baird)