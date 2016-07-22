FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's CITIC Group eyes car wheels production in Bulgaria-government
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

China's CITIC Group eyes car wheels production in Bulgaria-government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group is looking at producing aluminium car wheels in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government said on Friday.

CITIC presented a plan for the construction of a plant in the Danube town of Ruse, creating 300 new jobs, the government said in a statement following a meeting between a Chinese delegation, led by CITIC Group President Wang Jiong, and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

The company assured the government that production at the $100-million plant would comply with all European Union environmental standards.

Chinese companies are considering investments in luxury property developments, an airport and a metals mine in Bulgaria that could amount to more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in total.

Bulgaria is the EU's poorest country and badly needs to boost foreign direct investment, which dropped significantly to about 1 billion euros-1.6 billion euros ($1.1 bln-$1.8 bln) a year after the global financial crisis in 2008-09 put an end to a construction and real estate boom. ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.