Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog fines Czech Energo-Pro
November 25, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog fines Czech Energo-Pro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly watchdog has fined the Bulgarian unit of Czech power company Energo-Pro 1.04 million levs ($719,200) for abuse of its dominant market position, it said on Monday.

Bulgaria’s Commission for Protection of Competition ruled Energo Pro Grid had breached rules by failing to impose fairly on all power producers access restrictions to the national grid ordered by the state grid operator.

The commission said Energo-Pro, which supplies electricity to 1.1 million households and is focused on northeastern Bulgaria, had hit Austria’s Verbund Renewable Power by declining to connect its 16 MW wind power farm to the network at its full capacity.

Energo-Pro, when contacted by Reuters, said it was preparing a response to the regulator’s decision which can be appealed.

The power distributor was fined 1.69 million levs in May for cutting of the power supply to a water utility.

$1 = 1.4461 Bulgarian levs Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Potter

