Bulgaria's cbank revokes Corpbank's permit to add capital
November 6, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's cbank revokes Corpbank's permit to add capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects alert to say central bank revokes Corpbank permission to add capital, not revokes license)

SOFIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank revoked a permit that had allowed crisis-hit lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to add 35 million euros to its equity, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank is expected to make a decision within days on whether to revoke the operational license of Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender, which has been shut since June after an audit found it had to write off two-thirds of its assets. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Susan Thomas)

