Bulgarian central bank officials probed over Corpbank activities

SOFIA, May 11 (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors have launched an investigation into two central bank officials suspected of deliberate mismanagement as they took over the running of insolvent lender Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) in November.

The investigation is the latest in a string that opened in the aftermath of Corpbank’s collapse last June, which also include probes into the activities of top central bank officials, the bank’s main shareholder and its auditors.

Corpbank was felled by a run on deposits in circumstances that have never been fully explained. Its owner was subsequently charged with embezzlement but he denies any wrongdoing, blaming the run on a plot hatched by his business rivals.

The central bank took control of Corpbank after the run and shut down its operations. It put its own administrators in charge of the lender until late March, when they were replaced by temporary receivers.

“The investigation against them is because between November and March as administrators they deliberately did not take enough care of the assets of bank, which resulted in serious damage to the bank,” prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

The Bulgarian state has become Corpbank’s main creditor after shelling out more than 3.5 billion levs ($2 billion) in guaranteed deposits to clients following the collapse.

Prosecutors suspect the administrators amended the contracts of account holders who had enjoyed preferential interest rates and were therefore not entitled to compensation. The state guarantees deposits of up to 100,000 euros.

It was not immediately clear what the administrators stood to gain from doing this.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said last week, citing information from Bulgaria’s special services, that the administrators amended more than 1,000 contracts to make the account holders eligible for a payout.

The two administrators denied wrongdoing. They said they had adhered to both the law and the recommendations of the central bank and of the state’s Deposit Insurance Fund. They said they were ready to cooperate with the investigation.

In a separate statement, the central bank said the administrators had acted independently and it had never advised them to amend the deposit contracts. ($1 = 1.7524 leva) (Editing by Matthias Williams and David Holmes)