Courts freeze assets of main shareholder in Bulgaria's Corpbank
December 1, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

Courts freeze assets of main shareholder in Bulgaria's Corpbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Courts in Bulgaria and Switzerland have frozen more than 600 million levs ($325.6 million) in assets belonging to the main shareholder of collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), who was charged with embezzlement, Bulgaria’s asset forfeiture commission said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria’s central bank closed Corpbank’s operations and took control of the Balkan country’s fourth-largest lender on June 20, 2014 after a bank run triggered the biggest banking crisis in the country since the 1990s.

Majority shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev was charged with embezzlement in August 2014 but he denies any wrongdoing, blaming the run on a plot hatched by his business rivals. His whereabouts are unknown.

A court declared Corpbank bankrupt in April.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday it sought to freeze the assets as collateral in a future lawsuit that it planned to file against Vassilev, his family as well as entities controlled by them, which would seek to recoup 963 million levs in assets.

The assets include stakes in 11 companies, shares in seven other companies, money held in 20 separate accounts, four vehicles, an art collection of 288 paintings and 25 real estate properties and another properties in Bulgaria.

A Swiss court has also frozen 47.5 million levs worth of Vassilev’s assets, including property in Switzerland and money held in four accounts in Swiss banks, the commission, which is to submit a request for property seizure within three months, said. ($1 = 1.8425 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Susan Thomas)

