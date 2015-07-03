Bulgarian court sets date of Corpbank insolvency at June 20, 2014

SOFIA, July 3 (Reuters) - A Bulgarian court of appeals ruled on Friday that the initial date of insolvency for Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was June 20 last year, increasing the chances of the bank’s receivers to recover more of its assets.

The central bank closed Corpbank’s operations and took control over the Balkan country’s fourth-largest lender on June 20, 2014 after a bank run triggered the biggest banking crisis in the country since the 1990s.

A court declared Corpbank bankrupt in April, setting the date of its insolvency at Nov. 6, when the central bank revoked the bank’s licence. That date was contested by the central bank, prosecutors and other parties.

The date of insolvency is important because of deals that were done concerning the bank after June that allowed creditors to recover some of their money when large unsecured depositors sold their deposits to them at a discount. Those deals could have hurt the rights of creditors that will be first in line to recoup their money in the bankruptcy proceedings. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)