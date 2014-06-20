FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's OTP says Bulgaria's Corpbank problems "isolated"
#Financials
June 20, 2014 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary's OTP says Bulgaria's Corpbank problems "isolated"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Friday that the problems of Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) were “isolated”, and were not affecting OTP’s Bulgarian arm DSK negatively in any way.

“The case of Corpbank is an isolated case, and a stable bank like DSK will rather benefit from this in the Bulgarian market in the medium term,” an OTP spokesman said.

A run on Corpbank prompted Bulgaria’s central bank to take control of the country’s fourth-largest lender on Friday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)

