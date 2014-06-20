Hungary's OTP says Bulgaria's Corpbank problems "isolated"

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank said on Friday that the problems of Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) were “isolated”, and were not affecting OTP’s Bulgarian arm DSK negatively in any way.

“The case of Corpbank is an isolated case, and a stable bank like DSK will rather benefit from this in the Bulgarian market in the medium term,” an OTP spokesman said.

A run on Corpbank prompted Bulgaria’s central bank to take control of the country’s fourth-largest lender on Friday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)