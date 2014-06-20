FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian financial regulator orders Corpbank trading suspension
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgarian financial regulator orders Corpbank trading suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s financial regulator has ordered the stock exchange to suspend trading of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) from Monday to Wednesday next week in order to protect investors and stabilise the market, it said in a statement on Friday.

A run on Corpbank prompted Bulgaria’s central bank to take control of the country’s fourth-largest lender on Friday and its governor begged depositors to stay calm, playing down fears it could spread.

“The Commission for Financial Supervision announces that it has ordered the Bulgarian stock exchange to stop the shares of Corporate Commercial Bank from trading for the period of June 23 to June 25 inclusive,” the statement said. “The measure aims to protect investors and calm and stabilise the market.”

“There are no financial or economic reasons for negative expectations for the development of the Bulgarian capital market,” it added. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.