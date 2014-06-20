Bulgaria central bank says bank run on Corpbank this week

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Adverse media reports triggered a bank run on Bulgaria’s Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) this week, the central bank governor said on Friday, appealing to depositors at the country’s fourth largest lender to keep calm.

The central bank said it had taken control over Corpbank’s operations for a period of three months and removed its management and supervisory board, but stressed that the bank was not bankrupt.

A Reuters photographer saw dozens of people queueing outside the main office of the bank in the Bulgarian capital on Friday. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams)