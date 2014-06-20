Raiffeisen says not affected by Corpbank woes in Bulgaria

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said it was unaffected by a run on Corporate Commercial Bank in Bulgaria which prompted the Bulgarian central bank to take control of the country’s fourth-largest lender on Friday.

“There is no impact on Raiffeisen Bank in Bulgaria,” a spokesman for the Austrian bank said in Vienna.

Raiffeisen, emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, said in its first-quarter report it was Bulgaria’s sixth-biggest bank with a 2.4 billion euro ($3.26 billion) loan book and more than 740,000 customers.