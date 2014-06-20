FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen says not affected by Corpbank woes in Bulgaria
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen says not affected by Corpbank woes in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said it was unaffected by a run on Corporate Commercial Bank in Bulgaria which prompted the Bulgarian central bank to take control of the country’s fourth-largest lender on Friday.

“There is no impact on Raiffeisen Bank in Bulgaria,” a spokesman for the Austrian bank said in Vienna.

Raiffeisen, emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, said in its first-quarter report it was Bulgaria’s sixth-biggest bank with a 2.4 billion euro ($3.26 billion) loan book and more than 740,000 customers.

$1 = 0.7366 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.