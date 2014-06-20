FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria stock exchange says suspends Corpbank from trading
June 20, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria stock exchange says suspends Corpbank from trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s stock exchange suspended Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) from trading until the end of the session on Friday, it said in a statement on its website, adding it would later assess the need to extend the suspension.

Adverse media reports triggered a run on the country’s fourth largest lender this week, the central bank governor said on Friday, appealing to depositors to keep calm as the bank was not bankrupt.

The central bank said it had taken control over Corpbank’s operations for a period of three months and removed its management and supervisory board. (Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by William Hardy)

