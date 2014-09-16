Main owner of Bulgaria's Corpbank surrenders in Serbia-source

BELGRADE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tsvetan Vassilev, the majority owner of Bulgaria’s troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), surrendered on Tuesday to police in Serbia on an international warrant for embezzlement, a senior interior ministry source said.

Corpbank has been in limbo since June, when a run on deposits prompted Bulgaria’s central bank to seize control of it and close its operations, triggering the worst banking crisis in the poor Black Sea state since the 1990s.

The source, who declined to be named, told Reuters that Vassilev had surrendered in Belgrade. “All appropriate procedures are under way,” he said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)