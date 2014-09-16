FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Main owner of Bulgaria's Corpbank surrenders in Serbia-source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Main owner of Bulgaria's Corpbank surrenders in Serbia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tsvetan Vassilev, the majority owner of Bulgaria’s troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), surrendered on Tuesday to police in Serbia on an international warrant for embezzlement, a senior interior ministry source said.

Corpbank has been in limbo since June, when a run on deposits prompted Bulgaria’s central bank to seize control of it and close its operations, triggering the worst banking crisis in the poor Black Sea state since the 1990s.

The source, who declined to be named, told Reuters that Vassilev had surrendered in Belgrade. “All appropriate procedures are under way,” he said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.