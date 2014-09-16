FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawyer confirms surrender of Bulgarian Corpbank's main shareholder
#Financials
September 16, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Lawyer confirms surrender of Bulgarian Corpbank's main shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tsvetan Vassilev, the majority owner of Bulgaria’s troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), has surrendered to Serbian police on an international arrest warrant for embezzlement, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

A senior source at Serbia’s interior ministry had told Reuters earlier that Vassilev has handed himself in to Serbian authorities.

“Vassilev presented himself to Serbian authorities”, Konstantin Simeonov, a lawyer for Vassilev, told Reuters by phone. “From there, an extradition process will start. The Serbian court has 40 days to decide on the process,” he said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
