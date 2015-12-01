Bulgarian ex-opposition figure cleared of fraud charges

SOFIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A former opposition figure in Bulgaria was cleared of tax fraud and money laundering on Tuesday after a closely-watched trial in the European Union’s poorest state.

Hristo Biserov’s case grabbed headlines in a country where corruption has become a politically charged issue and the EU is pressing the government to crack down on fraud.

Biserov stepped down as parliament speaker and deputy leader of the ethnic Turkish MRF party soon after prosecutors opened an investigation into his affairs in November 2013.

At the time, he said he had left politics for personal reasons and denied the charges against him.

Prosecutors demanded a four-year jail term for Biserov and said they were looking into state security report showing numerous transfers in euros and U.S. dollars from one European country to another from bank accounts by him and another man.

Sofia City Court on Tuesday said there was no evidence of either tax fraud and money laundering and acquitted him. Biserov refused to comment afterwards.

A failure to impose strict rule of law and combat graft has deterred much needed investment and kept Bulgaria out of Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone.

Consecutive governments have not put any senior official behind bars over graft charges since the collapse of communist rule in 1989.

Prosecutors have 15 days to appeal against the acquittal. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)