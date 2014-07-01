FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria sells treasuries to ensure banking liquidity
July 1, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria sells treasuries to ensure banking liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s finance ministry on Tuesday said it had sold 1.23 billion levs ($860.56 million) worth of treasuries with five months maturity to ensure it had enough money to keep the country’s banking system liquid.

The government had announced on Monday a precautionary credit line to banks of 3.3 billion levs in state aid, to ensure stability in the banking system that was hit by two runs on lenders in June.

The finance ministry also said in its statement that the measures Bulgarian authorities had taken had restored confidence in Bulgarian banks and calmed depositors’ nerves.

$1 = 1.4293 Bulgarian Levs Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

