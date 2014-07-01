Bulgarian banks remain well capitalised, liquid -IMF official

VIENNA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian banking system is basically sound despite a run on two banks, an official from the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“These bank runs were triggered by text messages and were not related to underlying problems of the banking system, which is well capitalised and liquid. There has also been a loan from the European Union.” Bas Bakker, the IMF mission chief to Austria, told reporters at a news conference on the IMF’s annual review of the Austrian economy.

Jitters about the health of some Bulgarian banks have eased after they caused a run on a major Bulgarian lender last week, the central bank there had said on Monday, adding that the Balkan state’s banking system was functioning normally. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Stonestreet)