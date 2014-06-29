FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian leaders pledge support for banking system - president
June 29, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgarian leaders pledge support for banking system - president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s state institutions and political parties fully support efforts to stabilise the banking system and Bulgarians have no reason to fear for their savings, President Rosen Plevneliev said on Sunday.

“The money of citizens and companies invested in the banking institutions of Bulgaria are safe and guaranteed. The banks will continue to operate in a normal regime,” Plevneliev told a news conference after more than four hours of talks with political party leaders, the finance minister and central bank chiefs.

Sunday’s consultations followed a run on two commercial banks in Bulgaria that have raised fears for the financial stability of the European Union’s poorest member state.

Plevneliev said he would dissolve parliament and appoint an interim government on August 6 to lead Bulgaria until a snap parliamentary election that political party leaders previously agreed would take place on October 5. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, writing by Gareth Jones)

