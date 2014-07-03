Bulgarian PM says to resign July 23-25, ahead of October snap poll

SOFIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said on Thursday he would likely stand down between July 23 and 25, in line with an agreement between political parties to hold a snap election on Oct. 5.

Oresharski told BTV television he had good reason to wait until after July 21, when Bulgaria’s troubled Corpbank is due to reopen after it was placed under central bank control following a run on deposits last month.

“I have good reason that it should not be July 21; most probably it will be on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday that parliament will be able to vote on my resignation,” he said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Roche)