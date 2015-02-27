Bulgaria to hold roadshow in March for Eurobond sales -sources

SOFIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to open a three-day roadshow on March 16 for bond sales tapping global markets, the proceeds of which will be used to roll over maturing debt and cover fiscal shortfalls, two sources familiar with the government’s plans said on Friday.

Bulgaria, one of the European Union’s least indebted states, plans to raise a total of 6.9 million levs ($3.96 million) selling the Eurobonds this year, after its fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank, collapsed in 2014.

The Balkan country has yet to decide how much it will raise in the sale, the two industry sources said. Market conditions are favourable, they said, as investors stock up before the ECB begins its sovereign-bond-buying programme.

The Eurobond sales will be part of Bulgaria’s three-year, 8 billion-euro debt programme to be managed by Citi, HSBC , Societe Generale and Unicredit, which the parliament approved earlier this week.

“The road shows will be held in Munich, Frankfurt, London, Vienna and Paris,” one industry source told Reuters. “The markets are good, there is a lot of free money and Bulgaria can benefit from that and raise even its annual target in March,” said another source, also familiar with the plan.

The Bulgarian government has yet to decide whether to issue one or two Eurobonds with different maturity that may range between 5 to 15 years, depending on the demand, the two sources said.

Some of the proceeds will be used to repay the 1.5 billion- euros bridge financing provided by the four banks that will now lead manage the issues.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s cut Bulgaria’s sovereign credit rating to junk, to BB+ from BBB-, in December, citing weaknesses in its domestic banking system. Fitch and Moody’s still rate Bulgaria just inside investment grade.

Earlier this month, Moody’s provisionally rated the medium-term bond programme as Baa2, which is a medium grade investment rating, with moderate credit risk. ($1 = 1.7437 leva) (Editing by Larry King)