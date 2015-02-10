Bulgaria picks four banks for mid-term bond programme

SOFIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has picked Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit to manage its 8 billion euro ($9.03 billion) bond programme over the next three years.

Bulgaria plans to access global markets in the first half of this year and then again in the autumn to finance its fiscal deficit and roll over existing debt.

The Balkan country, reeling from its biggest banking crisis since the 1990s and facing sluggish economic growth this year, plans to raise 6.9 billion levs ($3.99 billion) from foreign lenders in 2015.

The Black Sea state remains one of EU’s least indebted members. The new borrowing will bring the country’s public debt to 28.4 percent of economic output this year, up from 18 percent in 2013.

Bulgaria plans a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product this year. It also needs to roll over a 1.5 billion euro loan it took in December to prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank, the country’s fourth largest lender.

Moody’s Investors Service has provisionally rated the medium-term bond programme as Baa2, which is an medium grade investment rating, with moderate credit risk.

Bulgaria’s economic performance has been weak since the financial crisis, partly due to muted demand for exports from its main trade partners in Europe, Moody’s said.

Other factors include a slowdown of investment and sluggish consumption. Per-capita income is less than half of the euro area average, but higher than the median average in Moody’s rated universe. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) ($1 = 1.7295 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Louise Heavens)