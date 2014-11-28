FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria plans to sell bills worth 800 mln euros in December
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria plans to sell bills worth 800 mln euros in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to sell 800 million euros ($1 billion) in treasury bills in early December as part of its efforts to raise an additional 4.5 billion levs ($2.87 billion) by the end of the year, central bank data showed.

The Balkan country needs the funds to finance its budget shortfall, estimated at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and prop up its banks after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank triggered the biggest banking crisis since 1990s.

Bulgaria will auction 400 million euros in one-year treasury bills on Dec. 1 and sell another 400 million in nine-month bills two days later.

The Finance Ministry has also picked Citi, HSBC , Unicredit and Societe Generale to provide 1.3 billion euros in bridge financing, that should be repaid by global bonds, expected to be issued in the first quarter of 2015. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro) (1 US dollar = 1.5671 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.