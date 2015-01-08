Bulgaria says to tap global markets twice in 2015

SOFIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to tap global markets in the first half of this year and then again in the autumn to finance its fiscal deficit and roll over existing debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The Balkan country plans to raise a total of 6.9 billion levs ($4.15 billion) from foreign lenders this year.

Vladislav Goranov said the government was not in a rush to raise funds, but believed that markets would be relatively more liquid at the beginning of the year and hoped to be able to get good yields. He did not elaborate.

Bulgaria plans a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product this year and it also needs to roll over a 1.5 billion euro loan it took in December to prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank. ($1 = 1.6617 leva) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)