UPDATE 1-Bulgaria says to tap global markets twice in 2015

(Adds quote, details, background)

SOFIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria plans to tap global markets in the first half of this year and then again in the autumn to finance its fiscal deficit and roll over existing debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The Balkan country, reeling from its biggest banking crisis since the 1990s and facing sluggish economic growth this year, plans to raise 6.9 billion levs ($4.2 billion) from foreign lenders in 2015.

Vladislav Goranov said the government was not in a rush to raise funds, but believed that markets would be relatively more liquid at the beginning of the year.

“Both the markets and the government are liquid enough at this moment, so there is no pressure... We expect good results on yields, meaning Bulgaria gets cheap financing,” Goranov said.

Borrowers such as Bulgaria have benefitted from years when major central banks have pumped out cheap money, encouraging investors to seek higher yields in emerging markets, but that tide is turning as the U.S. Federal Reserve moves to tighten its policy.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s cut Bulgaria’s sovereign credit rating to junk, to BB+ from BBB-, in December, citing weaknesses in its domestic banking system.

However, Fitch and Moody’s still rate Bulgaria just inside investment grade.

Bulgaria plans a fiscal deficit of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product this year. It also needs to roll over a 1.5 billion euro loan it took in December to prop up the banking system after the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank -- the country’s fourth largest lender.

Citi, HSBC and the local units of Societe Generale and Unicredit, which provided the 1.5 billion euro bridge financing loan last month, are to arrange the pending bond issue in the first half of the year.

The new borrowing will bring Bulgaria’s public debt to 28.4 percent of economic output this year, up from 18 percent in 2013, but it will remain among the EU’s least indebted members.

The government extended 2 billion levs to the Deposit Insurance Fund in December to ensure it pays out guaranteed deposits at Corpbank, which are estimated at about 3.6 billion levs in total.

The Fund has already paid out 3.3 billion levs and was holding talks with international credit institutions and banks to refinance its debt to the state, its chairman Radoslav Milenkov said. ($1 = 1.6617 leva) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams/Ruth |Pitchford)