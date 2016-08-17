Bulgaria not likely to tap markets next year-finmin

SOFIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will most likely not raise new debt next year after health checks on the country's banks showed they would not need state support, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to set a zero limit for new debt in the budget law for 2017. Of course it is too early to say, but as I look at the numbers for the time being, the limit will be zero," Goranov told reporters.

Bulgaria tapped global markets in March, raising 2.0 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in a bond sale, putting the money aside to prop up banks if needed and Goranov said part of the proceeds would now be used to repay 5-year, 950-million-euros Eurobonds that mature next July.

The Balkan country's third largest bank First Investment Bank and smaller lender Investbank need to raise additional capital, the asset quality review and stress tests showed, but the central bank said that will be achieved by market measures.

The finance minister has already said he expects Bulgaria's fiscal shortfall to be below the target of 2 percent of gross domestic product this year due to above-forecast tax revenues in the first half of the year.

The government is yet to draft the 2017 budget, but its mid-term fiscal forecast sets the fiscal deficit target at 1.4 percent of GDP. ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)