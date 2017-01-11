FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba to set up Europe logistics centre in Bulgaria - report
January 11, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 7 months ago

Alibaba to set up Europe logistics centre in Bulgaria - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba is planning to set up a European logistics centre in Bulgaria, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and GoldPoly Group met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in the country, the Chinese news agency reported, citing a government statement.

Solar module producer GS-Solar is also considering establishing a plant for the production of solar panels, the report added.

Alibaba was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

