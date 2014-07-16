FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria says considering solution to support Corpbank bondholders
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria says considering solution to support Corpbank bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria is considering how to support bondholders of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , Finance Minister Petar Chobanov told reporters on Wednesday.

Chobanov had told Reuters earlier in July that the holders of a dollar bond issued by Corpbank would be protected and not required to contribute to a rescue of the troubled lender, which was hit by a run on deposits in June.

But Chobanov’s government has struggled to reach a consensus with Bulgaria’s main political parties on the terms of the rescue of Corpbank, which requires a special law to be passed in parliament.

“We are thinking about a solution to support the bondholders,” Chobanov said. “The cost compared to the risk indicates that in the special law for the bank the bondholders should be supported.” (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.