UPDATE 1-Bulgaria gives up plan to balance budget by 2016

* Aims to keep fiscal deficit at 1.4 pct/GDP this year

* Gives up plans to balance budget by 2015 due to slower growth

* Sees economic growth at 1 pct this year

* Plans to tap global markets in 2014 (Adds quotes, background)

SOFIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has given up plans to balance its budget by 2016 because of slower than expected economic growth, but still intends to gradually cut its fiscal deficit, a finance ministry document showed on Monday.

The Balkan country has maintained a disciplined fiscal policy to help protect its currency peg with the euro, but that has come at the expense of the living standards in the European Union’s poorest country.

Frustration over high utility bills, with unemployment rising and salaries and pensions frozen, exploded in mass demonstrations that toppled the centre-right government in February, opening the way for early election on May 12.

The deficit, which was reduced to 0.5 percent of GDP in 2012, will increase to 1.4 percent this year then fall to 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent in 2014 and 2015 respectively, according to the mid-term fiscal forecast.

In its mid-term forecast last April, the former government planned a fiscal deficit of 0.5 percent in 2014 and balanced budget by the end of 2015.

“The key scenario is to continue the policy of fiscal consolidation, with a relative easing in the first year of the period,” said the document, which has to be approved by the interim government by the end of the month.

The interim government has pledged to maintain fiscal prudence, but also to increase spending for creating new jobs and supporting the poorest in a bid to quell protesters ahead of May election.

The finance ministry said recession in the euro zone, Bulgaria’s key economic partner, as well as still weak domestic demand, will hit growth in 2013 which is forecast at 1 percent, but sees it recovering to 1.8 percent in 2014 and up to 3.4 percent in 2016.

The growth rates are still a far cry from the 6-7 percent economic expansion before the economic crisis hit in 2009 and that the country needs to catch up with its EU peers.

The economic slump has erased over 400,000 jobs in the Balkan country and the finance ministry sees the unemployment rate picking up to 13 percent this year, and before gradually falling to 12 percent in 2016.

Sofia also plans to issue new debt between 1.0 billion levs-1.3 billion levs ($666 million-$865 million) a year on the domestic market to finance its budget shortfalls.

Bulgaria will not tap international markets this year, but plans to do so in 2014 to refinance global bonds worth about $1.1 billion that mature in early 2015, the document showed.

For a table of key economic projections, please click ($1 = 1.5018 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by John Stonestreet)