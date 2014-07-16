FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria to widen fiscal deficit to 2.7 pct after bank crisis
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria to widen fiscal deficit to 2.7 pct after bank crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will widen its fiscal deficit to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from an earlier target of 1.8 percent in 2014, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov told reporters on Wednesday, as his government grapples with the state rescue of a bank.

Chobanov also said the government could raise up to 3.4 billion levs ($2.35 billion) in new debt to fund the fiscal deficit and support the rescue of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which was hit by a run on deposits in June.

He added that there was still no clear political consensus on the terms of the rescue.

“We are proposing to strengthen fiscal buffers to allow for a flexibility in the current political situation and increase the trust in the financial stability,” Chobanov said.

$1 = 1.4452 Bulgarian Levs Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.