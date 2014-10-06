Bulgaria election winner says ready to form minority govt

SOFIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB party, which won a general election on Sunday but failed to get a majority, is ready to form a minority government and expects the support of other parties to do so, GERB party officials said at a press conference.

GERB will begin talks with all other parties after the official results are out, officials said on Monday, but ruled out forming a coalition with their main Socialist opponents. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams)