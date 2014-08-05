FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria names law professor as interim prime minister
August 5, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria names law professor as interim prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A Bulgarian law professor and former Socialist lawmaker was named as caretaker prime minister on Tuesday, to govern the Balkan state for two months as it grapples with the fallout of its worst banking crisis since the 1990s.

The 57-year-old Georgi Bliznashki will become prime minister while Rumen Porozhanov, a 49-year-old former senior civil servant, will be finance minister, President Rosen Plevneliev said in a televised statement.

The interim government takes over after the resignation of the Socialist-led coalition at the end of July, paving the way for the country’s second snap election in less than two years on Oct. 5. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy)

