Bulgarian parties set Oct 5 as date for general election
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgarian parties set Oct 5 as date for general election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s political parties agreed on Friday to hold a snap parliamentary election on October 5, Sergei Stanishev, leader of the ruling Socialist Party, told a news conference.

Stanishev, flanked by the leaders of the other main political parties, also said they all supported measures being undertaken by the central bank and other state institutions to guarantee the stability of Bulgaria’s financial system following a run on two major banks.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Gareth Jones

