Bulgarian lawmakers vote to accept government resignation

SOFIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Bulgarian lawmakers voted to accept Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski’s resignation on Thursday, paving the way for an interim government to take over in August and a snap election in early October.

In power for just over a year, Oresharski resigned on Wednesday after a poor showing by the ruling Socialist party in May’s European elections. The poor result had also prompted the Socialists’ junior coalition partner to withdraw its support.